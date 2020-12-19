Taja Tyler



Remembering Taja



"He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away." ~Revelation 21:4



Taja Monique Tyler was born on March 27, 1990 in Akron, OH. Taja was blessed with a beautifully bold personality and unfiltered wit. Taja could be described as naive yet smart. Giving yet sarcastically sassy. Loving, yet oh so bossy. Outgoing...even inappropriate at times but always kind.



Taja had a unique love for the color purple. In fact, for any special occasion, Taja would be found dressed in her favorite color.



Purple is often associated with royalty, nobility and ambition. Taja's love for this color was woven through her experiences as she attended Essex Elementary, Union Public during middle school and graduated as a proud Tiger from Broken Arrow High School!



She went on to attend NSU where she pledged the gorgeous sorority of Uneek Ideel Sisterhood aka UIS.



Purple also symbolizes creativity and wisdom which was represented in her decision to attend the Culinary Institute Platt College. Her food could only be described as "off the chain"! Taja became a culinary entrepreneur by pioneering a catering company called Beauties & Pearls Event Planning.



Lastly, the color purple signifies peace and pride. This was expressed daily through her greatest joy...being a mother of her three gorgeous children.



Taja entered into eternal rest on December 10, 2020.



Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her gorgeous children, Madelynne Michelle Hayden, Madison Marie Tyler, Myles Jevohn-Michael Tyler; her beautiful mother, Carmela Hill; her father, Tracy LeRoy Tyler; her adoring brothers, Taryn Jevohn Hill and Taylor Michael Hill; her beloved nieces, Mikyla Denise Hill and Aijah Monique Hill; her aunts, Anitra Monique Stewart, Carol Abood and Elizabeth Lorenz; her uncle, Bryan Thomas Hill; and her grandmothers, Shiela Hill and Jacqueline Stewart; and host of other loving family members and friends.



Public viewing 9 am-4 pm, December 19, 2020, and private funeral for the family 11 am, December 20, both at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer. Funeral will be live streamed 11 am, December 20, via Butler-Stump & Dyer's website.



Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 19, 2020.