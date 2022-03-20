Menu
Terri Jane Harris

Terri Jane Harris, 63 of Tulsa, Oklahoma passed away peacefully on October 28, 2021. Janie was born June 11, 1958 in Topeka, Kansas and grew up in OKC, OK.

Janie was employed by Hideaway Pizza as Marketing Director for 23 years. Janie is survived by 7 siblings, 11 nieces and nephews and 7 great nieces and nephews. Janie was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, 2 brothers and a niece.

A "Celebration of Life" will be held for Janie on Sunday, March 27 at 2:00PM at the OSU Alumni Center in Stillwater, OK.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Animal Aid of Tulsa (animalaid.org) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Wooster funeral homes.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 20, 2022.
