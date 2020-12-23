Sponsored by Dillon Funeral Home At Woodland Memorial Pk.
4 Entries
E. Sue Liberto
January 6, 2021
They was a wonderful man and great friend. I'll miss him terribly. My condolences to his family whom he loved more than anything.
Ruth Tortorici
December 24, 2020
Inez Pannell with Terry Fritz. Toastmasters meeting. Terry awarding Inez with Toastmasters Award
Judy Pannell Terry
December 23, 2020
Terry was a wonderful man. A man of God. Our family loved him.. Condolences to his family. I know my parents Harmon and Inez have welcomed him to his eternal home. God bless the family that loves him so.