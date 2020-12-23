Menu
Terry Fritz
FUNERAL HOME
Dillon Funeral Home At Woodland Memorial Pk
1200 N Cleveland Ave
Sand Springs, OK
Fritz, Terry, 73, banker, died Monday, Dec. 21. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Dillon Funeral Home At Woodland Memorial Pk
1200 N Cleveland Ave, Sand Springs, OK
Dec
28
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Dillon Funeral Home At Woodland Memorial Pk
1200 N Cleveland Ave, Sand Springs, OK
Dillon Funeral Home At Woodland Memorial Pk
Dillon Funeral Home At Woodland Memorial Pk
Sponsored by Dillon Funeral Home At Woodland Memorial Pk.
E. Sue Liberto
January 6, 2021
They was a wonderful man and great friend. I'll miss him terribly. My condolences to his family whom he loved more than anything.
Ruth Tortorici
December 24, 2020
Inez Pannell with Terry Fritz. Toastmasters meeting. Terry awarding Inez with Toastmasters Award
Judy Pannell Terry
December 23, 2020
Terry was a wonderful man. A man of God. Our family loved him.. Condolences to his family. I know my parents Harmon and Inez have welcomed him to his eternal home. God bless the family that loves him so.
Judy Pannell Terry
December 23, 2020
