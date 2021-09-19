Terry Wisdom, Jr.
Terry Francis Wisdom Jr., 54, passed away, Wednesday, September 8, 2021, in Beaufort, South Carolina.
Terry was born December 4, 1966 in Harper, Kansas, to the late Terry F. Wisdom Sr. and Margaret Wisdom Howell. He was preceded in death by his parents, several grandparents, and aunts.
Survivors include his wife, Stacy Wisdom; and son, Dallas Wisdom, of the home in Bluffton, SC; sons, Tyler Haynes of Tulsa, OK and Alex Wisdom of Pleasant Hill, MO; daughters, Ashlynn Quinn and Douglas of Catoosa, OK and Katelynn Wise and Joshua of Oklahoma City, OK; grandchildren, Brody, Charleigh and Emerson Quinn, Koldyn, Kayden and Lily Ann Wise, Westlyn Haynes, Bentley and Chandler Wisdom; sisters, Torrie Chapman and Scott of Broken Arrow, OK, Shawna Demauro and Sarah Vallie of Bedford, TX, Kathleen Wright and Richard of Coweta, OK, and Amber Wisdom of Coweta, OK; step-sister, Tina Ring of Catoosa, OK; step-brothers, Robert Howell of Porter, OK and Jimmy and Sandra Howell of Beggs, OK; sister-in-law, Tori High and Chuck of Bentonville, AR; brother-in-law, Mikey Lewis and Stacey of Chouteau, OK; father-in-law, Paul Urban of Broken Arrow, OK; uncle, Donald Wisdom of Tahlequah. OK; aunt, Sandra Dock of Broken Arrow, OK; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of extended family and friends. www.saulsfh.com
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 19, 2021.