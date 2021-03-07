Theresa Mae (Castlebury) Landers
Theresa Mae (Castlebury) Landers passed from this life in Tulsa, OK, on February 11, 2021 at age 79 after a brief illness. She was born to Clovis and Linda (Niemeyer) Castlebury on October 16, 1941 in Amarillo, TX. She attended school in Perryton, TX and attended West Texas State University.
Theresa married Jerry Landers in Borger, TX, in 1963 and two sons were born to this union. Due to Jerry's work, the family lived in various locations, including Canada, Holland and Luxembourg. She moved to Tulsa to work as Office Administrator for Lubrizol Corp. in 1990. Theresa was highly active in community affairs and volunteer work, especially after retirement. She had been active in Habitat for Humanity and was one of the inspirational volunteers initiating the idea for the first Habitat for Humanity Her House. She had also been a volunteer in CASA and the Bell Elementary Reading Partner/Book Buddy program. She served in the Revitalize Route 66 Task Force and participated in the Community Policing and Ride Along, Green Waste Task Force, and McClure Park Neighborhood Association. When weather permitted Theresa could be seen picking up trash at McClure Park and watering flowers and shrubs. She had long been a Toastmasters member.
She is survived by her sons, Greg Landers and Sam Landers; grandchildren, Hanna (Randy) Battenfield, Rachel (Adulfo) Carlos, Jillian Landers and Garrett Landers; great grandchildren, Lincoln and Reagan Battenfield; sister, Clova Abrahamson; brothers, Glen (Carol) Castlebury, Kenneth (Suzie) Castlebury and Lee Manross; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Mary Lemmond.
In accordance with her wishes, she was cremated but not without one last gift to others through LifeShare organ/tissue donation. The family plans a Celebration of Life in the spring. If you would like to donate in her memory, please consider donating to Tulsa Habitat for Humanity, 6235 E. 13th St., Tulsa, OK 74112 or the charity of your choice
.
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 7, 2021.