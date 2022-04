Thomas AlfordA memorial service celebrating the life of Judge Tom Alford who passed away August 4, 2020 will be 2PM, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Grace Episcopal Church in Muskogee. A reception will follow the service.Funeral services are under the direction of Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1830 N. York Street, Muskogee, OK. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.cornerstoneofmuskogee.com