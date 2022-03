Tulsa. Helm, Tamara Miller, 62. Tulsa World Advertisement Account Manager.. Died Sunday, March 14th.. Visitation is Sunday, March 21st from 2:00-4:00 pm at Moore Southlawn. Funeral Service is 1:00 pm Monday, March 22nd, at The Park Church of Christ.. Moore Southlawn Chapel



Published by Tulsa World from Mar. 5 to Mar. 17, 2021.