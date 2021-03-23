Menu
Thomas John Fowler III
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Southwood Colonial Chapel - Tulsa
3612 E. 91st St. S.
Tulsa, OK
Thomas John Fowler, III

Thomas J. "John" Fowler, III, 75, of Tulsa, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 21, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 3612 E. 91st Street, Tulsa, OK. Interment will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery.

He was born on April 15, 1945, in Tulsa, the son of Thomas John Fowler, II and Iva Nora (Cumberland) Fowler. On September 30, 1966, he married Marilyn Wiehe in Sapulpa, OK.

John had worked for 35 years at American Airlines, having most recently been a Managing Director, until his retirement in 2004.

He was an avid motorcycle rider and enjoyed traveling to many destinations around the world.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Fowler; three children, Janet Terrero, Jean Carlisle and her husband, Dean, and John Fowler and his wife, Sheramee; grandchildren, Ali Carlisle, Hunter Carlisle, Jack Fowler, Jonathan Terrero, Michael Fowler, and Matthew Fowler; and numerous other extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations may be made in John's name to the Ronald McDonald House.

www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Southwood Colonial Chapel - Tulsa
3612 E. 91st St. S., Tulsa, OK
Tuesday Night Bible Study
March 24, 2021
Marilyn and Family, So sorry to hear of Johnny's passing, our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Roger & Patty Williams
March 23, 2021
Gods Speed John! Enjoyed working for you. Tom Martinez AA SR AMT/CC MD80/F100
Tom Martinez
March 23, 2021
Jeff and I are saddened to hear the news of John's passing. We are keeping Marilyn and the entire family in our prayers.
Jeff & Lisa Brumbaugh
March 23, 2021
Friends and colleagues for many years
Ernie Pendleton and family
March 23, 2021
