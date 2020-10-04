Menu
Thomas J. Kudirka
1962 - 2020
BORN
1962
DIED
2020
Oct. 17, 1962-Sept. 30, 2020

Age 57. Preceded in death by brother, Terry Kudirka. Survived by son, Tommy Kudirka; daughter, Aubrie Littledeer (Justin); and their mother, Jennifer Kudirka; parents, Ziggy and Rose Kudirka; siblings, Chris Hessig (Timothy), Cathy Reash (Bryan), Jackie Guddendorf (Dan), and Jim Kudirka (Renee); numerous nieces and nephews.

Reception of Friends: Saturday, October 10th, 10:00-11:00 a.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m., both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel, Bellevue, NE. To view video of the service, look for a link on the Kudirka obituary at

bellevuefuneralchapel.com.
Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
2202 Hancock, Bellevue, NE 68005
Oct
10
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
2202 Hancock, Bellevue, NE 68005
So sorry for your loss. Its hard to lose a loved one especially when they are so young. Prayers for all of you through this difficult time.
Wendy Perez
October 1, 2020