Thomas McDonald
Thomas Eugene McDonald went home to be with the Lord on February 27, 2021.
Born to Kenneth Scott and Ella Bland McDonald in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on November 28, 1933. Tom graduated Daniel Webster High School and joined the U.S. Navy, flying aircraft from fighter jets to military transport. He was also among the first engineers to write classified computer software for submarine sonar and anti-submarine warfare.
After retiring as Lt. Commander in 1974, Tom launched Unicorp Systems, Inc., a successful engineering operation that would employ hundreds of professionals and stimulate the sagging economy of his West Tulsa stomping grounds.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Miyoko, in 2015. He is survived by his children, Allyson McDonald, Doug McDonald, Janice Vanek and husband, Steve of Dallas; Cyndie Marler of Santa Fe; Kimberly Stevenson and husband, Paul of Dallas; Tami Marler and husband, Danny Elliott of Coweta, OK; Charles "Chuck" Marler of Tulsa; and dozens who called him "Grumps" and "Grandpa". https://www.heathgriffithfuneralhome.com/obituary/Thomas-McDonald
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 11, 2021.