Thomas McDonald
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Daniel Webster High School
FUNERAL HOME
Heath-Griffith Funeral Home
1823 West 51st St.
Tulsa, OK
Thomas McDonald

Thomas Eugene McDonald went home to be with the Lord on February 27, 2021.

Born to Kenneth Scott and Ella Bland McDonald in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on November 28, 1933. Tom graduated Daniel Webster High School and joined the U.S. Navy, flying aircraft from fighter jets to military transport. He was also among the first engineers to write classified computer software for submarine sonar and anti-submarine warfare.

After retiring as Lt. Commander in 1974, Tom launched Unicorp Systems, Inc., a successful engineering operation that would employ hundreds of professionals and stimulate the sagging economy of his West Tulsa stomping grounds.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Miyoko, in 2015. He is survived by his children, Allyson McDonald, Doug McDonald, Janice Vanek and husband, Steve of Dallas; Cyndie Marler of Santa Fe; Kimberly Stevenson and husband, Paul of Dallas; Tami Marler and husband, Danny Elliott of Coweta, OK; Charles "Chuck" Marler of Tulsa; and dozens who called him "Grumps" and "Grandpa". https://www.heathgriffithfuneralhome.com/obituary/Thomas-McDonald
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
5
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Heath-Griffith Funeral Home Chapel
1823 W 51st St., Tulsa, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Heath-Griffith Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I'm a cousin of Tommy. We knew each other as young adults when my mother, Barbara Oakes and my aunt Madylon, used to visit my aunt Ella & the family many years ago. My deepest sympathy & love to the family, Sue
Sue Oakes Archambo, (Mrs. Charles)
March 11, 2021
I sympathize with your loss of Thomas and those who went before. My you fell the strength of our Lord as you all travel this new chapter in life. Praying for you all
Pattie Sittler
March 11, 2021
