I met Tom when I went to work for Williams and felt so fortunate to be able to work with him at there and later on some contract work for him in his own company. Tom always greeted people with smile and the most pleasant soft voice. No matter what problem we were trying to solve he was always calm and reassuring, a leader you would follow anywhere. Every word of this obituary accurately describes what a wonderful, kind person he was. Through the years I lost contact with Tom and will always regret not spending more time with him. Kathi and I want to extend our sympathy to Kathy and the Revere family.

Charlie & Kathi Cherry Friend December 20, 2021