Thomas Earle "Tom" Revere
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ninde Funeral | Mosaic Memorial
3841 S. Peoria Avenue
Tulsa, OK
Thomas Earle "Tom" Revere

"Let us be grateful to people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom." (Marcel Proust, French Novelist). In Thomas (Tom) Earle Revere, he was our gardener. In him, we experienced the indescribable mystery and extraordinary beauty of the human heart.

Following a stroke in August, Tom passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, leaving us heartbroken and devastated, but also leaving us with a lifetime of cherished memories of a good man who lived an honorable and selfless life.

Tom was born in Portsmouth, Virginia, on April 17, 1951. Near the Atlantic's beaches, Tom's love of everything water related evolved there into a lifelong love affair. His biggest passion was surf casting off the coast of Virginia and North Carolina. After graduating from high school in Portsmouth, Tom continued his formal education in Information Technology as the computer world was exploding into its next phase. He was in the right place at the right time.

Tom began his career in Atlanta, Georgia and then journeyed to Tulsa in 1974 to work for Williams Information Services. He went on to hold several positions and owned his own company until an opportunity arose with Paragon Films, Inc. in Broken Arrow. He culminated a successful career there as Vice President, Information Services, retiring in 2013.

But it isn't his distinguished work life we want to celebrate today. But rather to put front and center the wonderful traits Tom shared with us as a husband, a father, a grandfather, and a dear, dear friend to so many.

After being together for five years, Tom married the love of his life, Kathy (May) Revere on February 14, 1981.Valentine's Day. Of course. That was Tom. The two of them shared an unwavering companionship and love for over 40 years. They were each other's best friends.

If you know Tom Revere, you also know you don't just like him. You love him. He had that effect on people. He was always ready with a smile when entering a room, and we'd challenge anyone to find someone with a more gregarious laugh. A laugh that was like the perfect punchline to the funniest joke you've ever heard.

Tom was everyman, and one heck of a man. He was a giver, not a taker. And oh so generous. He was funny and kind. Loyal and sweet. He was a man of honor. And your biggest cheerleader, whether you won or lost, he was always there to support you. Always. You quite simply were blessed, if he happened to be in your orbit.

Tom was preceded in death by his mother and father, Earle Revere and Ruth Cotton. He is survived by his adoring and devoted wife, Kathy; son, Kyle Revere (Tulsa); and daughter, Michelle Revere Sebastian (Franklin, Tennessee). Tom cherished his grandchildren, and they thoroughly reveled playing with their "Grandaddy" and "PaPa". They are Thomas and Anne Revere (Tulsa), and Nicholas and Ava Sebastian (Franklin, TN). Also grieving his loss are his sisters, Carol Ann Keene (Millis, MA) and Ruth Lee Wimbrough (Portsmouth, VA); sisters-in-law, Karen Nielsen, Cathy May, Karol May; and brother-in-law, John Nielsen. Tom is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

It was Tom's wish not to have a memorial service. He would want you to remember him by the shared memories you have of him at work, at play, at home, or on the lake. And he would hope those memories make you smile or laugh. You never forget someone you love, someone like Tom. We will honor his final request and take him back to his "happy place", the beaches of Cape Hatteras and Nags Head, North Carolina, and let him make that final cast. You will forever be in our hearts. Godspeed, Tom. Until we meet again.

If you would like to make a donation in Tom's honor please consider The American Stroke Association or Animal Aid of Tulsa.

Ninde Funeral & Cremation

(918) 742-5556

www.ninde.com
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Ninde Funeral | Mosaic Memorial
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
12 Entries
Thinking of you and your family at this difficult time
Steph Keene
January 18, 2022
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Stroke Association
December 21, 2021
My heart breaks for your sweet family. Tom was an amazing man with a great sense of humor and always the life of the party. His rendition of Johnny Cash is one of my favorites! He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered! Much love, Julie
Julie Thornton
December 21, 2021
I met Tom when I went to work for Williams and felt so fortunate to be able to work with him at there and later on some contract work for him in his own company. Tom always greeted people with smile and the most pleasant soft voice. No matter what problem we were trying to solve he was always calm and reassuring, a leader you would follow anywhere. Every word of this obituary accurately describes what a wonderful, kind person he was. Through the years I lost contact with Tom and will always regret not spending more time with him. Kathi and I want to extend our sympathy to Kathy and the Revere family.
Charlie & Kathi Cherry
Friend
December 20, 2021
I never had the pleasure of meeting Tom and from this loving remembrance, it sounds like I missed out on the acquaintance of quite a guy! My condolences to Kathy, Karen and the rest of his family and friends
Lori Bryant
December 19, 2021
Thank you for being the best brother a sister could have. My heart is broken. Love you so much "Little Sis"
Carol R Keene
Family
December 19, 2021
This described Tom to a tee. He was someone that you always wanted to be around and very kind. I truly miss him. Every time I hear a Johnny Cash song, it will bring back fond memories of him.
Dave Bennett
December 19, 2021
May your hearts be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Tom & Michelle Morris
December 19, 2021
Sending our sympathy and love to the Revere family. Tom was a great person. We have so many good memories. Fourth of July parties, Christmas parties, New Year's Eve parties, Oktoberfest and so on. Getting together and having political debates too. Rest in peace Tom.
Peter and Janet Picorale
December 19, 2021
What a fine, fine guy Tom was. Had a lot of good times with him around the baseball diamond. One first class guy. Got to see him in July. RIP Tom!
Bill Bond
December 19, 2021
Kathy and family I loved every opportunity I was able to spend with Tom. His laugh was perfect and he was a very very good soul.
Michael S Burns
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results