Tulsa, OK. Hankins, Thomas Spencer, 69. PSO-Finance. Died11/27/2020. Funeral Mass, 12/4 at 2:00PM, Church of Saint Mary-1347 E. 49th Place, Tulsa, OK. Burial, 12/4 at 3:30, Calvary Cemetery-9101 S. Harvard, Tulsa, OK. Dillon Funeral Service



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 1, 2020.