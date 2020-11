Tulsa. Suber, Thomas, 91. U.S. Navy Veteran and Dispatcher for Auto Convoy. DiedSaturday, November 21. Graveside Service on Saturday, November 28, 1:00 PM at Rosewood Cemetery, Achille, Oklahoma. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow



Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 25, 2020.