Tim Scott Dannenberg
Dannenberg, Tim Scott, 60, landscaping and lawn care contractor, died Wednesday, Dec. 16. Service pending. Moore's Eastlawn
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tim was a very good neighbor. I will miss seeing him in his yard. He helped me lift my dying dog in the car because she weighed too much and I couldn't lift her; he watched after my other dog who got out in a thunderstorm! God bless your family!
Karen Lemley
December 20, 2020
