To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Owasso Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Owasso Chapel.
1 Entry
Tim was a very good neighbor. I will miss seeing him in his yard. He helped me lift my dying dog in the car because she weighed too much and I couldn't lift her; he watched after my other dog who got out in a thunderstorm!
God bless your family!