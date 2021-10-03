Tim Wayne Finley



Tim Wayne Finley, a Tulsa resident, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the age of 72. He was born August 17, 1949 in Tulsa, OK, to Tom and Carrie Finley. On August 25,1967 he married the love of his life, Verna Lee and they shared 47 years together until her passing in December of 2014. Together they built a loving home with two daughters.



He is survived by his two daughters, Angie Creekpaum and husband, Gerry of Tulsa and Dustie Jones and husband, Daniel of Verdigris; five grandchildren, Blake Forsman and Eva, Drew Rutledge and husband, Brandon, Morgan Jones, Hayden Jones, and Carson Forsman; one great grandchild, Brody Moore; siblings, Doug Finley and wife, Carol of Tulsa, Carol Lowery and husband, Benny of Thailand, Julie Finley and wife, Lori of Plano, TX, and Scott Finley and wife, Lisa, of Bixby; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.



For over forty years, he was the owner and operator of Tim's Electric. Tim belonged to many bowling leagues over the years, where he proudly bowled a perfect three hundred. He had a love of Corvettes and owned one of his own. Other hobbies included fishing, golfing, and drone flying. Although nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his grandchildren and great grandson.



Viewing will be held Monday, October 4th, from 4-7PM. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, October 5th, at 1PM at Add'Vantage Funeral Services located at 9761 E. 31st St., followed by a graveside burial at Floral Haven.



Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 3, 2021.