Timothy Ray Jenney
Dr. Timothy Ray Jenney, 69, passed away peacefully in his home in Owasso, OK, on April 4, 2022, in the presence of his loving wife and children. Remembering this man of wit, humor and determination are his wife Denise Vaniadis Jenney, daughter Theresa Dyke (Pete), son Tim Jenney (Hillary), son Jeff Jenney (Stephanie), and their mother Becki Jenney. Other survivors include his brother Peter Jenney; grandchildren Maddie, Becky, and Max Dyke; Parker, Emerson and Holly Jenney; and Ethan and Justin Jenney.
Tim was a native of Battle Creek, MI. As a high school athlete, he was a member of the football team and the wrestling squad, serving as co-captain for both. After high school, Tim earned a BA in Education from Michigan State University, an MA in Educational Leadership from Western Michigan University, a PhD in Educational Administration from Michigan State University, and an MBA from the College of William and Mary.
Public education was Tim's chosen career path. When he became superintendent for Leland Public Schools, he was, at age 29, the youngest superintendent in Michigan. His commitment to students' success, combined with his natural inclination to blaze trails on their behalf, earned him a reputation as a change agent. It was a reputation that would stay with him throughout his career.
Tim left Michigan in 1990 to become the superintendent of Union Public Schools in Tulsa, OK. During his tenure he reconfigured the 6-8 grade structure to provide a 6/7 building and a separate 8th grade building. He then led a successful bond referendum for a new 6/7 grade complex. He also led efforts to bring the National Association of Student Councils' annual conference to Union High School.
In 1996, Tim was hired to lead the Virginia Beach City Public Schools, which at the time was the second largest school division in Virginia. It was in this school system that Tim's renown as a change agent would be solidified. As the division's new leader, he expeditiously erased an inherited $12.5 million budget deficit. During his time, the division opened a full-time elementary school for gifted students and established a multi-high school academy system. He also led a capital improvement program that included building/renovating 26 schools and an Advanced Technology Center.
In 2006, Tim left Virginia for the superintendency of the Fort Bend Independent School District in Sugar Land, Texas. In this role he addressed issues of rapid growth with two successful bond referendums and the construction of 14 schools. In addition, he authorized a second early childhood education center, start-up of an award-winning character education program, and creation of an Office of Safe and Secure Schools.
Tim had a heart for each of his communities and was often involved in philanthropic programs such as Habitat for Humanity
and the projects of the educational foundations for his school districts.
Life changed for Tim when he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. He valiantly fought the debilitating effects of his affliction with incredible determination. Happily settling into retired life in Owasso, he spent hours in his workshop creating pieces of furniture; participating in Rock Steady Boxing for Parkinson's; attending church and Bible studies; and along with Denise visiting his children and grandchildren. We take comfort in this truth: thousands of children and hundreds of school leaders have benefited from his legacy and will continue to do so for years to come. We, as his family, have shared his love and his life together. His was indeed a life well lived.
Tim's family will hold a private gathering at a later time. His full tribute can be viewed online at MoweryFS.com
If you desire to make a tax deductible donation in Tim's memory, please consider these: American Parkinson Disease Assoc – Okla Chapter or Seasons Hospice in Tulsa. MoweryFS.com
Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 17, 2022.