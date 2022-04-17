TImothy Paul
Timothy Alan Paul, 72 year old resident of Tulsa, Oklahoma passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022. The son of Donald Emil Paul and Katherine Amelia (Kieffer) Paul, he was born Friday, September 9, 1949 in St. Louis, Missouri. He grew up in Brentwood, Missouri and attended Brentwood High School. Tim was an All Star Athlete running like the wind playing basketball, football and running track. He attended the University of Kansas where he received his Bachelors Degree in Business and went on to receive his MBA Masters Degree in Accounting at the University of Texas.
Tim was a successful accountant getting his CPA in 1994 and working up to Director of Finance for BAMA Pie in Tulsa where he worked for 22 years. He started his career at General Electronics (GE) in Danville, Illinois and went on to work as an auditor for General Electronics in Schenectady, New York. Timothy traveled the world during his career with General Electric (GE), Memorex-Tulsa, Williams Companies, and Bama Pie.
He served on the Non-profit American Lung board, Tulsa Chamber of Commerce, and the Route 66 Run. Tim was a member of the Asbury Methodist Church and served as a Sunday School teacher. He also taught business courses at Tulsa University.
Tim was a passionate runner. In addition to his many running accomplishments in high school and college, he also ran the Tulsa Run for over 20 years and ran in the Chicago Marathon. He also enjoyed watching sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas Jayhawks from his recliner.
Tim's all-time favorite snacks were Cheetos, Ice Cream, Ruffles, Meatloaf, McDonalds, BraunSchweiger/Velveeta sandwiches, and sardines. He tended to somehow get a lot of speeding and parking tickets.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, David Paul in 2018.
Survivors include son, Chris Paul and wife, Elizabeth of Cypress, Texas; daughter, Jennifer King and husband, James of Tulsa; brother, Steven Paul and wife, Gail of Powell, Ohio; sister, Karen Langdon of Tulsa; sister-in-law, Susanne Paul of Houston; grandchildren, Kassidy Paul of Cypress, Texas, T.J. King of Tulsa, and Easton King of Tulsa.
Funeral service 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa, Oklahoma. www.garykelleyfunerals.com
Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 17, 2022.