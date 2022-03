Broken Arrow. Meekins, Tommy "Don", 77. Mechanic / Army Vet. DiedFebruary 27. Visitation will be from 3 pm - 5 pm on Sunday at Floral Haven Funeral Home.Reception will be from 1 pm - 3 pm on Monday at the Floral Haven Family Center with Funeral services to follow at 3pm at the Floral Haven Chapel. . www.floralhaven.com