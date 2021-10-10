Tommy Charles Nickell
Tommy Charles Nickell, 91 of Tulsa, OK, U.S. Army Veteran and Pharmaceutical Salesman died on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Tom was born in Bristow, OK, to Thomas Sayles Nickell and Neta Shackleford Nickell on March 11, 1930. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Nickell of Tulsa, OK and his children, Don Brady of Houston, TX, Christine Pulciani of Charleston, SC, Elaine Emmons and husband, Paul, Kathy Weaver and husband, Jeff, all of Tulsa, OK. He is also survived by grandchildren, Angela Johnson, Alysia Rini, Drew and Jenny Weaver, Erin Harms, Lainey Brady and Rachel Emmons; also cousins, Judy Jordan of Norman, OK and Cora Hawkins of Bella Vista, AR. He was preceded in death by his parents. He was a graduate of Bristow High School and Oklahoma A&M (now Oklahoma State University) in Stillwater, OK and Louisiana Tech in Rustin, LA. Tom served a full tour of duty in the U.S. Army, including as an Infantry leader in Korea. His career included 30 years in the Pharmaceutical industry with Novartis. He was an avid tennis player and later a golfer. He was a daily reader of non-fiction and historical books. He was an active member for 25 years at his church, St. Patrick's Episcopal Church where he was a Vestry member and also enjoyed Bible study groups. Tom was a loving and devoted husband and family member which always included the family dogs, the favorite being his black Cocker Spaniel, Gracie. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held Monday, October 11, 2021,11:00am at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, 4250 W. Houston St., Broken Arrow, OK 74012. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tom's memory may be made to The Coffee Bunker, 6365 E. 41st St., Tulsa, OK 74135, a non-profit supporting veterans in their transition to civilian life. Of course, or a donation in Tom's name to the charity of your choice
Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 10, 2021.