Tommy Joe Sanders
Tommy Joe Sanders passed away on March 14, 2021 at his home in Tulsa, OK. His interment will be later this year at his beloved Mashulaville Baptist Church in Mississippi. A live and live-streamed memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at New Haven United Methodist Church in Tulsa, OK at 10:00 am. (livestream.com/newhaventulsa
)
Tommy Joe Sanders was born November 14, 1946 at home in Mashulaville, MS. His parents were James Tyson and Mary Triplett Sanders. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Frank Sanders. Tommy Joe is survived by: his siblings, Edward Sanders, Louise Sanders, Sandra Sanders and Amelia Carpenter; his love of 37 years, Louise Lindsey; his daughters, Mitsy Willett and Della Renee Sanders and their mother, Betty Jo Vaughan; and his grandson, Robert Jesse Willett. He also leaves nieces, Julie Sanders, Mary Elizabeth Orr, Lauren Willis and nephews, Steve Sanders, Gabriel Tyson Sanders, and Michael Sanders, all of whom were special to him.
Deeply rooted in the place of his birth, Tommy Joe, became known as "Mr. Mashulaville" by many of his cousins and his friends. He treasured the local history and kept it alive through storytelling, art, illustrated newspapers, and nurturing connections with neighbors and kinfolk all his life. He was the epitome of the Southerner's "Renaissance Man". He was exceptionally talented, creative and productive, and excelled in most every artistic medium he expressed himself in, especially drawing, painting, hand built pottery, wood carving, and furniture making. He was a creative writer and a gifted storyteller. He studied art at Mississippi State University and the University of Arkansas – Fayetteville. Tommy Joe was a millwright and welder and performed heavy equipment maintenance at industries in Mississippi and Arkansas.
Tommy Joe was a devoted father and grandfather and was also known for his bonds to special dogs in his life including special friend, Pete "Clark" (pictured) of Mashulaville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mashulaville Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 38501 MS Hwy 14 W, Macon, MS, 39341 or Sweet Paws Rescue (SPR), P.O. Box 32, Macon, MS 39341.
