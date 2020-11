Tracy Ann Littlefield



She was born on July 6, 1972, in Colorado Springs, CO and passed away November 8, 2020. Tracy's Celebration of Life will be held on November 20, 2020 at The Gathering Church, 1859 W. 430 Rd., Adair, OK. Flowers can be delivered on Thursday, November 19, 2020, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 17, 2020.