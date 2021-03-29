Menu
Tyler Hudson
Jan. 22, 1990 - Mar. 29, 2008

"Tyler, it has been 13 years since you left this earth, but never our thoughts! Not a breath, nor a moment has passed since the day our world stopped; but you are always on our mind and in our hearts. Our lives continue in the daily path as we miss your presence. You are missed and remembered for the kind and gentle soul you possessed! Your memory stays constant every second and energizes our mission to tell your story and bring hope to others. You will always be our Sonshine! Love you around the entire universe always and forever, Mom and Dad!"
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
