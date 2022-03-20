Una Jo Teter
Una Josephine Teter passed away February 12, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Philip, her parents, William and Una Jo Conover, and siblings, William, Mildred, Shirley, and Mary. She is survived by her sons, Mark and Joe, her daughters-in-law, Janice and Chris, and her grandchildren, Rachel and Joseph. She was proud of her heritage as a Cherokee/Comanche/Laguna Pueblo.
Una Jo was born March 6, 1930, in Tulsa, Oklahoma and grew up in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. She matriculated to the Oklahoma College for Women in Chickasha, Oklahoma and graduated with her Bachelor of Arts degree in Art. During her time at OCW, she was a competitive swimmer and was the water queen for the synchronized swim team.
She married Philip in December of 1952 and traveled with him during his tenure in the U. S. Army, returning to the United States in 1955.
Una Jo's time was devoted to the raising of her sons, including being their Cub Scout leader, ultimately receiving the Silver Fawn Award, the highest award given to women volunteers in the Boy Scouts of America. As her children grew, Una Jo was able to begin pursuing her love of art by painting, sculpting, and calligraphy. She began work as the executive secretary for the chief executive of the Indian Nations Council of the Boy Scouts. She also began her lifelong pursuit of travel with Philip, both as a passenger and as a tour director, as well as becoming an avid antique collector.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to one of the following: Indian Nations Council, Boy Scouts of America, 4295 S. Garnett Rd., Tulsa, OK 74146, or The Conover Sisters Scholarship, USAO Alumni Office, Chickasha, OK 73018. https://www.moorefuneral.com/
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 20, 2022.