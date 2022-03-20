I´m so saddened to learn of Una Jo´s passing. I lost touch with her after my parents passed. I should have stayed in touch and I will always regret that. She was such a gracious and lovely lady. She was filled with so much knowledge of Indian heritage and the Conover family. My father, James Conover, was her Uncle. She had numerous stories of him living with her parents when he was still in school. To Joe, Mark and all the Teter family, please know I will always remember Una Jo and admire the way she lived her life. Sincerely, Nancy

Nancy Conover Lemons Family March 20, 2022