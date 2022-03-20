Menu
Una Josephine "Una Jo" Teter
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Moore Funeral Home - Rosewood Chapel
2570 S. Harvard Ave.
Tulsa, OK
Una Jo Teter

Una Josephine Teter passed away February 12, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Philip, her parents, William and Una Jo Conover, and siblings, William, Mildred, Shirley, and Mary. She is survived by her sons, Mark and Joe, her daughters-in-law, Janice and Chris, and her grandchildren, Rachel and Joseph. She was proud of her heritage as a Cherokee/Comanche/Laguna Pueblo.

Una Jo was born March 6, 1930, in Tulsa, Oklahoma and grew up in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. She matriculated to the Oklahoma College for Women in Chickasha, Oklahoma and graduated with her Bachelor of Arts degree in Art. During her time at OCW, she was a competitive swimmer and was the water queen for the synchronized swim team.

She married Philip in December of 1952 and traveled with him during his tenure in the U. S. Army, returning to the United States in 1955.

Una Jo's time was devoted to the raising of her sons, including being their Cub Scout leader, ultimately receiving the Silver Fawn Award, the highest award given to women volunteers in the Boy Scouts of America. As her children grew, Una Jo was able to begin pursuing her love of art by painting, sculpting, and calligraphy. She began work as the executive secretary for the chief executive of the Indian Nations Council of the Boy Scouts. She also began her lifelong pursuit of travel with Philip, both as a passenger and as a tour director, as well as becoming an avid antique collector.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to one of the following: Indian Nations Council, Boy Scouts of America, 4295 S. Garnett Rd., Tulsa, OK 74146, or The Conover Sisters Scholarship, USAO Alumni Office, Chickasha, OK 73018. https://www.moorefuneral.com/
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Moore Funeral Home - Rosewood Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so saddened to learn of Una Jo´s passing. I lost touch with her after my parents passed. I should have stayed in touch and I will always regret that. She was such a gracious and lovely lady. She was filled with so much knowledge of Indian heritage and the Conover family. My father, James Conover, was her Uncle. She had numerous stories of him living with her parents when he was still in school. To Joe, Mark and all the Teter family, please know I will always remember Una Jo and admire the way she lived her life. Sincerely, Nancy
Nancy Conover Lemons
Family
March 20, 2022
Deepest sympathy. She was a woman way ahead of her time.
Elaine Moore Jones
Friend
March 20, 2022
