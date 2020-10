Broken Arrow. Greenwood, Van Ray, 74. Transportation Salesman. DiedWednesday, October 7, 2020. Visitation will be 2-4 Sunday, October 11 at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service will be 2 pm, Monday, October 12 at Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow



Published by Tulsa World from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.