Velma Fern Chewning



92, of Rockport, TX, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Lawson Cemetery Pavillion, Yale, OK. Visitation will follow at the First Baptist Church in Yale, OK.



Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 3, 2021.