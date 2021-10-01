Menu
Vesta Kathleen Smith
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Will Rogers College High School
FUNERAL HOME
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st
Tulsa, OK
Vesta Kathleen Smith

Jesus called Vesta Smith to Heaven on Sunday, September 27, 2021. It was on the day of Vesta and Percy's 58th wedding anniversary, she is now reunited with him for eternity in Heaven. She passed away at home and was 79 years old.

Vesta is survived by her loving family: Brad, Jenni, Maddie, and Brett Smith of Springfield, MO; Lisa Roper of Edmond, OK; Nathan Roper (grandson) of Oklahoma City, OK; and Scot, Linda, Stephanie, and Brooke Smith of Cheshire, CT. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Percy Smith; mother and father, Abbie Sue and Val Horn; and sister, Anita Woods.

She earned her diploma in nursing from Hillcrest Hospital where she met her loving husband.

Vesta loved her children and grandchildren and they loved her. Her love and support for her family was forefront in her life. It was common for her to fly to Cheshire, CT; drive to Oklahoma City; or drive to Springfield, MO to watch them participate in their sports or school activities.

Vesta had a blessed life with many friends from her community and Asbury Church. She remained close to several friends from high school, played in a poker group and played in several bridge groups for decades with Asbury and neighborhood friends.

Vesta loved music which was a main part of her life. She played in the Will Rogers High School band. This developed the foundation for a musical journey with the Asbury church orchestra where she played the violin for several decades. She especially enjoyed the July 4th orchestra concerts in the summer.

She loved Asbury Methodist Church. She had been a member since 1975.

Donations to honor Vesta, can be made to Asbury Methodist Church at 6767 S. Mingo Rd., Tulsa, OK 74133 or at asburytulsa.org.

Viewing will be 10AM-8PM, Friday, October 1, 2021, with family greeting friends from 4-6PM, both at Moore's Southlawn, 9350 E. 51st, Tulsa, OK. Funeral service will be 10:00 A.M., Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Asbury United Methodist Church-Sanctuary, 6767 S. Mingo, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-223. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Viewing
10:00a.m.
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st, Tulsa, OK
Oct
2
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Asbury United Methodist Church-Sanctuary
6767 S. Mingo, Tulsa, OK
