VI Catt
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Green Hill Funeral Home & Cemetery
400 E Teel Rd
Sapulpa, OK
Vi Catt

Passed away September 4, 2021 in Tulsa, OK. Former Sales Associate for Dillards and Lerners Department Stores. One of 12 children, she was preceded in death by husband, James Catt; sons, James Dale Catt and son, Gene Cox; parents, Ruth and Jesse Halford. Survived by: daughters, Janet Catt and Marla Catt of Tulsa; brother, Herman Halford; niece and best friend, Nita Harrison; grand niece, Cheryl Curlee; and the many supportive and loving friends at Windmill Park, Jeannie, Ronnie, Peggy and Barry. Visitation 4-7 pm, Wednesday and funeral 10:30 am, Thursday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa.
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Green Hill Funeral Chapel
400 E. Teel Rd., Sapulpa, OK
Sep
9
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Green Hill Funeral Home Chapel
400 East Teel Road, Sapulpa, OK
Green Hill Funeral Home & Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
