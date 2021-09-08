Passed away September 4, 2021 in Tulsa, OK. Former Sales Associate for Dillards and Lerners Department Stores. One of 12 children, she was preceded in death by husband, James Catt; sons, James Dale Catt and son, Gene Cox; parents, Ruth and Jesse Halford. Survived by: daughters, Janet Catt and Marla Catt of Tulsa; brother, Herman Halford; niece and best friend, Nita Harrison; grand niece, Cheryl Curlee; and the many supportive and loving friends at Windmill Park, Jeannie, Ronnie, Peggy and Barry. Visitation 4-7 pm, Wednesday and funeral 10:30 am, Thursday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa.