Vi Catt



Passed away September 4, 2021 in Tulsa, OK. Former Sales Associate for Dillards and Lerners Department Stores. One of 12 children, she was preceded in death by husband, James Catt; sons, James Dale Catt and son, Gene Cox; parents, Ruth and Jesse Halford. Survived by: daughters, Janet Catt and Marla Catt of Tulsa; brother, Herman Halford; niece and best friend, Nita Harrison; grand niece, Cheryl Curlee; and the many supportive and loving friends at Windmill Park, Jeannie, Ronnie, Peggy and Barry. Visitation 4-7 pm, Wednesday and funeral 10:30 am, Thursday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa.



Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 8, 2021.