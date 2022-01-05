Vic Stephens



Victor Dale Stephens was born on June 13, 1943 in Baxter Springs, KS. He passed away on January 2, 2022 at his home in Tulsa, OK. He is survived by his children, Ronnie Darrin Stephens and wife, Tabitha, Teri Sue Pate and husband, Andy, Victor Scott Stephens, and Kyle Wayne Bella Stephens and wife, Ashley; sister, Sarah Sue Miller of the home; seven grandchildren, Nicole, Matt, Dylan, Zack, Presley, Parker, and Oakley; and four great grandchildren, Kaden, Kensly, Kaylee, and Dawson; and many nieces and nephews.



Vic was preceded in death by his father, Roy Stephens and his mother, Ruth Stephens and one brother, Leroy Stephens and one sister-in-law, Rosalee Stephens.



Vic served in the United States Air Force until 1965 serving most of his time in Germany and was a proud veteran.



He received his Bachelor's degree from Northeastern State University and worked most of his life in the engineering and quality control fields. He spent most of his career working for Fram Corporation, Beechcraft AeroSystems, and Ramsey Winch Company.



He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing the steel guitar, spending time with family and friends, watching OU football games, and playing practical jokes.



Vic was a member of the Oklahoma Steel Guitar Association, the Quapaw Tribe of Oklahoma, and American Legion Post 308.



Vic and his warm heart and infectious smile will be missed by his family and friends.



Visitation 4-7 pm, Wednesday and funeral service 11 am, Thursday, both at Moore's Southlawn Chapel.



