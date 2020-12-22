Virgie "Esla" BurkhartVirgie "Esla" Burkhart departed this earthly life on December 12, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born on February 20, 1928 to Albert and Martha Burkhart in Cherokee County, OK.Esla was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Shelly Dietrich and brother, James Burkhart.She is survived by her husband, Jack Kennedy; sons, David Whisenhunt and wife, Brenda of Sand Springs, OK and Bruce Whisenhunt and wife, Marcia of Tulsa, OK; 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.Jack and Esla met later in life at Liberty Towers in Tulsa, OK. Esla asked Jack out on a date and the rest is history. They were together 30 years and married for 20 of those years. Esla did part-time modeling for Miss Jackson's in Tulsa, OK. She was in real estate most of her life and owned Distinctive Properties. Esla loved antiques, gardening, estate sales, art and being the best wife.Services for Esla have been entrusted to Dillon Funeral Service. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, 10AM at Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery in Sand Springs, OK.