Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virgie "Esla" Burkhart
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Dillon Funeral Home At Woodland Memorial Pk
1200 N Cleveland Ave
Sand Springs, OK
Virgie "Esla" Burkhart

Virgie "Esla" Burkhart departed this earthly life on December 12, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born on February 20, 1928 to Albert and Martha Burkhart in Cherokee County, OK.

Esla was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Shelly Dietrich and brother, James Burkhart.

She is survived by her husband, Jack Kennedy; sons, David Whisenhunt and wife, Brenda of Sand Springs, OK and Bruce Whisenhunt and wife, Marcia of Tulsa, OK; 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Jack and Esla met later in life at Liberty Towers in Tulsa, OK. Esla asked Jack out on a date and the rest is history. They were together 30 years and married for 20 of those years. Esla did part-time modeling for Miss Jackson's in Tulsa, OK. She was in real estate most of her life and owned Distinctive Properties. Esla loved antiques, gardening, estate sales, art and being the best wife.

Services for Esla have been entrusted to Dillon Funeral Service. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, 10AM at Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery in Sand Springs, OK.

[email protected]
Published by Tulsa World from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Dillon Funeral Home At Woodland Memorial Pk
1200 N Cleveland Ave, Sand Springs, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Dillon Funeral Home At Woodland Memorial Pk
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dillon Funeral Home At Woodland Memorial Pk.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Haven´t seen Elsa in years but she helped me through a difficult time in my life. Will be forever thankful to her.
Terry King
December 22, 2020
Loved her dearly & cherished the time we had together! My heartfelt sympathy to kids & grandchildren!
Peter A . Childs
December 22, 2020
Esla was a fascinating, caring lady, Heaven gained another angel . Rest in peace. Love Angela Harris .
Angela Harris
Acquaintance
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results