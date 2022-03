Oilton OK. Hall, Virgie "Louise", 77. Post Master. Died3/3/2021. Visitation-Monday 3/8/21, 6-8PM at Legacy Chapel-Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs, OK. Funeral-Tuesday 3/9/21, 1PM at First Baptist Church, 308 W. Rogers, Oilton, OK. Burial-Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sand Springs OK. Dillon Funeral Service



Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 5, 2021.