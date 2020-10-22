Menu
Virgil Ramon Busby Sr.
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
Virgil Ramon "Ray" Busby Sr.

Virgil Ramon "Ray" Busby, 89, departed this life October 19, 2020. Ray dedicated his life to spreading the Lord's word, even after he moved to assisted living. He touched so many lives as a Pentecostal Holiness minister. His family knew him as the kindest and most loving brother, son, father and grandfather, and they will miss his music, singing and knowledge of the Bible. He is survived by six children and their families, Deborah Jean Chohamin, Pandora Lee Lay, Virgil Ramon Busby, Carol Ann Pinkerton, Michelle Kendall and Alexander Busby; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings and other family and friends. Ray will be laid to rest Thursday at 1 pm in the Hulbert Community Cemetery, in Hulbert, OK where he was born. www.mallettfuneralhome.com
Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 22, 2020.
