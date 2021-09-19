Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virginia Elizabeth DonCarlos
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st
Tulsa, OK
Virginia Elizabeth DonCarlos

Virginia Elizabeth DonCarlos, 95, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. She was born April 10, 1926 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to James Francis and Elizabeth Victoria (Ruemeli) McKelvey.

Virginia was a graduate of the University of Tulsa and a member of Phi Mu Sorority. She was a member of the Kirk of The Hills Presbyterian Church.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy Joe DonCarlos, Sr.; her brother, James McKelvey; sister, Ann Louise Messler. She is survived by sons, James Benjamin DonCarlos, Billy Joe DonCarlos, Jr. (Rebekah); granddaughter, Melissa Lynn (Logan); great grandson, Miles Lynn; niece, Sue Messler.

Visitation will be from 4PM – 7PM, Monday, September 20, 2021, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, 9350 East 51st Street, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Graveside service will be 11AM, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5111 South Memorial Drive, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at

www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moore's Southlawn Chapel
9350 East 51st Street, Tulsa, OK
Sep
21
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery
5111 South Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.