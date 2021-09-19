Virginia Elizabeth DonCarlosVirginia Elizabeth DonCarlos, 95, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. She was born April 10, 1926 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to James Francis and Elizabeth Victoria (Ruemeli) McKelvey.Virginia was a graduate of the University of Tulsa and a member of Phi Mu Sorority. She was a member of the Kirk of The Hills Presbyterian Church.Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy Joe DonCarlos, Sr.; her brother, James McKelvey; sister, Ann Louise Messler. She is survived by sons, James Benjamin DonCarlos, Billy Joe DonCarlos, Jr. (Rebekah); granddaughter, Melissa Lynn (Logan); great grandson, Miles Lynn; niece, Sue Messler.Visitation will be from 4PM – 7PM, Monday, September 20, 2021, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, 9350 East 51st Street, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Graveside service will be 11AM, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5111 South Memorial Drive, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at