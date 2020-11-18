Menu
Virginia Mae Ash
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
Virginia Mae (Jones) Ash

Virginia Mae went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was born July 23,1936 to Robert and Essie Jones. She leaves behind son, David Beesley, and daughters, Gina Justice and Danna Spohn, as well as a brother, sister, her grandchildren and great grandchildren that she loved very much. Her service is open to immediate family only and will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:00am. She will be laid to rest at Okmulgee Cemetery. https://www.mcclendon-winters.com/obituaries/Virginia-Ash-2/
Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
McClendon-Winters Funeral Home
