Rodrigues, Virginia Rhuenae, 100, homemaker, died Monday, Oct. 5. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Wednesday with visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, all at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.

Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 7, 2020.