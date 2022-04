W.B. Nell, Jr. (Dub)W.B. Nell, Jr. (Dub) was born in the TeaCross Community, Oklahoma on April 5, 1928. He passed away in Hollis, Oklahoma on April 12, 2022.Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm on Friday, April 15, 2022 at the Hollis Church of Christ, Hollis, Oklahoma.