Waldo Arthur BarronWaldo Arthur Barron, age 91, died at The Linden at Stonehaven Square in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Thursday, September 30, 2021.Born October 7, 1929 in Mannford, Oklahoma, he lived in Oklahoma his entire life and retired from Atlantic Richfield Oil Company in 1985. He served several years as a volunteer for the American Red Cross.Wally was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann (Liebrand) Barron, on October 19, 2020. Survivors include his sisters, Patricia Hileman of Ponca City, Jan Dely of Edmond, Oklahoma. His children are Cathy Cameron of Oklahoma City, John Barron of Tulsa, Brent Barron of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Brock Barron of Long Beach, California.Services will be held on Monday, October 4, 2 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, 9350 East 51st Street, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at