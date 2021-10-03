Menu
Waldo Arthur Barron
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st
Tulsa, OK
Waldo Arthur Barron

Waldo Arthur Barron, age 91, died at The Linden at Stonehaven Square in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Born October 7, 1929 in Mannford, Oklahoma, he lived in Oklahoma his entire life and retired from Atlantic Richfield Oil Company in 1985. He served several years as a volunteer for the American Red Cross.

Wally was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann (Liebrand) Barron, on October 19, 2020. Survivors include his sisters, Patricia Hileman of Ponca City, Jan Dely of Edmond, Oklahoma. His children are Cathy Cameron of Oklahoma City, John Barron of Tulsa, Brent Barron of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Brock Barron of Long Beach, California.

Services will be held on Monday, October 4, 2 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, 9350 East 51st Street, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at

www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Moore's Southlawn
9350 E, Tulsa, OK
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
Sponsored by Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel.
