I didn't meet Wally personally, but felt I got to know him through my sister, Laurel Olson, who was one of his caregivers. She enjoyed Wally. He made her laugh. He seemed to appreciate her effort and friendship. This, I valued, so I too cared about him and prayed for him. His life as you shared his tribute was inspiring, showing his values, work ethic and family focus. Though I knew little of this, I knew he was special! Blessed be his memory and a continued remembrance to us of a life lived well. Thank you, Wally, for walking life with purpose and service. Prayers of comfort to you, his precious family.

Betty Haakenson October 2, 2021