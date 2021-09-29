Walter Edward Hoehn



Walter Edward Hoehn was born September 19, 1924, in Wheatfield, Indiana, to Walter and May Hoehn.



He entered his Heavenly home September 24, 2021, at the age of 97. Walt served his country during WWII, as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army, where he earned 5 Battle Stars. The two most notable being the Normandy Invasion and the Battle of the Bulge. After the war, he learned to fly and worked on the railroad. He married Nita on November 29,1952 and moved to Oklahoma in 1953, where he became a successful businessman, building Glenhaven mobile home park and establishing Walt's Mobile Homes, H&H Pecan and Dolphin Pools. Walt was a long-time member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. He was an accomplished bowler and enjoyed fishing, whenever he could find time. He loved working on his pecan grove, where he also lived. Walt was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather.



He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 62 years, Nita Hoehn; and brother, Donald.



He is survived by: daughter, Annette Thoma and husband, Pierre; son, Walter Douglas Hoehn Sr. and wife, Holly Elizabeth; son, Roger Warren Hoehn; grandchildren, Steve Thoma and wife, Andy, Miranda Smith, MD and husband, Kenneth, Walter Douglas "Dougie" Hoehn Jr., Daniel Joseph "Jody" Hoehn and his wife, Brittany; and great-grandchildren, Fiona Thoma, Gabriel, Micah, Levi and Benjamin Smith, Maverick Hoehn, Breccan and Addison Hoehn; sister, Sandy Hershman: sister, Dorthy Marshall.



Viewing is scheduled for Thursday, September 30th, from 1:00pm-7:00pm with family present 4:00pm-7:00pm in the Hargrove-Marker Funeral Home, 815 W. Main, Jenks. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church 400 N. Aspen Ave., Broken Arrow. He will be laid to rest at the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.



Published by Tulsa World on Sep. 29, 2021.