Wanda Tripplehorn
Wanda Nightingale-Tripplehorn passed away on October 3, 2020. Due to Covid restrictions, a celebration at that time was not an option. The family is now hosting a Celebration of Life event to honor Wanda's life on Saturday, June 19th, from 5:30-7:30 pm at The Chalkboard restaurant located at 1324 S. Main St. in Tulsa, OK. All friends and family are invited to the come-and-go event to share their stories and memories. www.schaudtfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 13, 2021.