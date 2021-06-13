Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wanda Tripplehorn
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care Centers
5757 S. Memorial Drive
Tulsa, OK
Wanda Tripplehorn

Wanda Nightingale-Tripplehorn passed away on October 3, 2020. Due to Covid restrictions, a celebration at that time was not an option. The family is now hosting a Celebration of Life event to honor Wanda's life on Saturday, June 19th, from 5:30-7:30 pm at The Chalkboard restaurant located at 1324 S. Main St. in Tulsa, OK. All friends and family are invited to the come-and-go event to share their stories and memories. www.schaudtfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
5:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
The Chalkboard
1324 S. Main St., Tulsa, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care Centers
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care Centers.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I met Wanda several years ago when watching her husband Tommy Tripplehorn play guitar with the Bill Davis band on Many, Many occasions. Wanda was such a nice person to know and have casual conversations with. She was always very nice and friendly to everyone that knew her. I remember reading a year ago that she had passed away because it was on my birthday Oct 3rd. My Deepest sympathy goes to Tommy and All the family because I know she's already being missed. Goodbye dear Friend
Vern Pflieger
Friend
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results