I met Wanda several years ago when watching her husband Tommy Tripplehorn play guitar with the Bill Davis band on Many, Many occasions. Wanda was such a nice person to know and have casual conversations with. She was always very nice and friendly to everyone that knew her. I remember reading a year ago that she had passed away because it was on my birthday Oct 3rd. My Deepest sympathy goes to Tommy and All the family because I know she's already being missed. Goodbye dear Friend

Vern Pflieger Friend June 13, 2021