Wayne Anthony Fling, Jr.Wayne Anthony Fling, Jr. was born on July 13, 1930, and passed on June 14, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; their three sons, Chris, David, and Patrick; eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Wayne and his brothers, James and Robert grew up in Kansas City, Missouri and Wayne received his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Kansas in 1954. He was an avid fan of the Jayhawks, Chiefs and Royals. He and Patricia met in Japan while Wayne was serving as a Chemical Engineer for the Army during the Korean War. They were married for 67 wonderful years and she was the love of his life. Wayne spent thirty-three years with Cities Service/Occidental in engineering, design, research and management. In 1987, he started his own Flow Metrology consulting company. Wayne authored numerous technical papers that appeared in industry publications and in 2012 he was honored with the Laurance S. Reid Award for contributions to the study of hydrocarbon and gas liquids. He and Patti loved to travel and they took many trips abroad with family and friends. Wayne had a passion for building model ships and trains and he had a lifelong love of Baseball that he passed on to his three sons. "Papa" loved seeing his grandchildren and great grandchildren and had a wonderful sense of humor to the end. We love you and we will miss you! A Memorial Service will be held at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 4001 E. 101st Street in Tulsa, on July 9 at 10:00 am. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 918-291-3500.