Wilburn (Dub) Majors Jr.



Wilburn (Dub) Elmer Majors, Jr., was born to Wilburn Elmer Majors, Sr., and Tessie Nell Majors on August 21, 1943, in Seminole, Oklahoma. He passed away on April 5, 2022, at the age of 78 in Klein, Texas.



Dub married Sandra (Sandy) Buck on August 27, 1965, in Billings, Montana. Dub served our country in the Army. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Business Administration. He spent his career in the Grocery and Convenience store industry, both in Human Resources and Executive roles in Kansas and Oklahoma. He loved being in the choir and spending time with family. His wife Sandy, son Tyler and daughter Tacee brought him great joy.



Dub is preceded in death by his parents, Wilburn Elmer Majors, Sr., and Tessie Nell Majors, his brother Charles, daughter Baby Girl Majors, and his beloved bride Dr. Sandy Majors.



Dub leaves many loving memories to be cherished, including his children: Tyler (son), Angela (daughter-in-law), Zander Majors (grandson) of Bixby, Oklahoma, Tacee (daughter), Christopher (son-in-law), ShaeLeigh and KeiLeigh De Los Santos (granddaughters) of Klein, Texas. Siblings include Nancy and George Overall, Tony Majors and Lee and Treva Majors.



At the request of Dub, a private spreading of his ashes will be done at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local foster care community in memory of Dub Majors.



Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 10, 2022.