William G. "Bill" AbbottWilliam G. "Bill" Abbott, 94, of Tulsa died Saturday, December 12, 2020, in Tulsa. He was born August 23, 1926 in San Antonio, TX; a son of Oliver G. and Grace Winerich Abbott. He married Jeannine Hartwell on November 9, 1950, in Kenedy, TX and she preceded him in death in 2005.Mr. Abbott received his Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Texas University and worked as an Electrical Engineer for GE prior to his retirement. He was a WWII and Korean War Navy Veteran serving as an officer in the Naval Aviation service. Mr. Abbott was a member of Parkview Baptist Church.He was an avid dancer and liked to dance to Big Band music. His other hobbies including computers, trains and keeping up with Texas Longhorns football.He is survived by 2 sons, William Lee (Mayte') and Russell Lane Abbott; a daughter, Trudi Lynn (Donna Glass) Abbott; a grandson, Jared Abbott; other relatives and friends.A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 18th, 11:00 AM at Moore's Southlawn Chapel. Viewing will be on Thursday, 10AM-8PM. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at