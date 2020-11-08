William "Jim" AblettWilliam James "Jim" Ablett, age 75, of Owasso, OK, went home to meet his Savior on November 3, 2020. He was born on February 21, 1945, in Tulsa, OK, to William J. Ablett and Mary L. (Goble) Ablett. He married the love of his life, Jeanie Nichols, on September 26, 1975, in Tulsa, OK. They were married for 45 wonderful years.Those he leaves behind who hold many cherished memories include his loving wife, Jeanie; son, Greg Ablett (Melissa), Omaha, NE; daughter, Lisa Rice (Jon), League City, TX; six grandchildren, Kaylnn Stiles (Levi), Jack Ablett, Addison and Greyson Rice, Brayden and Nola Lill; brother, Tom Ablett, Collierville, TN; Uncle, Charles Goble, Tulsa, OK; and many friends and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Ablett.Being the child of an Air Force Officer, he lived on multiple military bases through his younger years. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Lincoln, NE and then attended The University of Nebraska. In 1979 he made Owasso, OK, his home.Jim was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He never knew a stranger and would talk to anyone. He had a huge passion for all sports and played football, baseball and golf in his early years. Not only did he love to play golf, but he loved to teach it to others as well. He was an avid lover of the Oklahoma Sooners, particularly Oklahoma Football. He enjoyed many hobbies including grilling, reading, shooting at the range, and computer research. But his favorite time was with his family and grandkids. He was a member at Meadowcreek United Methodist Church in Collinsville, OK.After 35 years, he retired from AEP/Public Service Company of Oklahoma in 2001 as Customer Service Account Manager. He was involved in his community through various rolls including Rotary Club of Owasso President; Claremore and Collinsville Chamber of Commerce Boards; Owasso Chamber of Commerce Chairman; Owasso United Way Campaign Chairman; Member of Leadership Owasso, Green Country Association and Owasso Education Foundation.A Celebration of Life will be held at Meadowcreek United Methodist Church in Collinsville, OK, at 2:00 pm on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Masks will be required. A live video stream of the service will be available on the Meadowcreek United Methodist Church Facebook page for those unable to attend. Final resting place will be at Floral Haven Cemetery.