William R. Barnett
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st
Tulsa, OK
William R. (Bill) Barnett

William R. Barnett, 74, died peacefully in his sleep at home on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. He was born in Long Beach, CA. He was an Auto Body Technician with Gerber Collision.

He his survived by his wife of 55 years, Cindy Lee; sisters, Sandra of Tulsa, OK, and Betty Jean of Virginia; four grandchildren, Heather, Tiffany, April and Michael, all of Tulsa, OK. Preceded in death by his two children, Brian Barnett and Lisa Howard, both of Tulsa.

Funeral Service will be 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa, OK.

Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
OK
Funeral services provided by:
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
