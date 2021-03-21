William BiggsBill Biggs, 74, of Tulsa, passed peacefully on October 4, 2020. Born April 1,1946 in Man, West Virginia, he came to Tulsa, graduating from Nathan Hale in 1964. He earned his B.S. from Los Angeles Baptist College in 1969; and M.S. from Tulsa University in 1980. At TU, he was Women's Basketball Head Coach from 1979-1982. Bill was a teacher of sciences, physical education, and Bible. He taught in both public and private schools, and coached countless basketball teams during his tenure.A long time member of Tulsa Bible Church, Mr. Bill was also a fixture at New Life Ranch. He worked in every capacity at NLR from 1959 until 2015. A gifted teacher and storyteller, his sound effects were unparalleled. He was a gentle, witty friend to all, and never met a pun or corny joke he didn't like. His signature suspenders and head of thick white hair were unmistakable. Bill loved small town diners, Cincinnati Reds, fishing, and coin collecting. His love for family was evident in his kidney donation to brother, Tom.Bill is survived by his wife, Keri and sons, Bradley of Evanston, IL and Benjamin of Tulsa; brothers, Jon and wife, Cheri, Charley and wife, Susan; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, teacher, coach and camp counselor. His scope of influence is untold. He was a devoted follower of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He is dearly missed. Phil. 1:21 Well done, good and faithful servant.Bill's memorial service will be April 1, 2021 at New Life Ranch, 3pm.