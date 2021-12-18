Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Dunn
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
2103 E 3rd St
Tulsa, OK
William Dunn

William McKinley

Dunn, Jr.

August 10, 1943 –

December 10, 2021

William "Bill" McKinley Dunn, Jr. passed away December 10, 2021 at the age of 78. Bill was born on August 10, 1943 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Bill was the owner of Manhattan Furniture.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Janice; sons, William M. Dunn III and John M. Dunn; daughter-in-law, Cecilia; grandchildren, Michael, Renee and Andre; sister, Mary Dupre; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, William M. Dunn; his mother, Carolyn "Carrie" Denton Dunn; and his sister, Emma Lee Gaddis.

Services will be held at All Souls Unitarian Church at 2952 S. Peoria at 4:00 pm, Sunday, December 19, 2021. Attendees may register at

AllSoulsChurch.org.

butler-stumpff.com.
Published by Tulsa World from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Service
4:00p.m.
All Souls Unitarian Church
2952 S. Peoria, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Janice, you, sure have my sympathy. I had missed seeing you two at St. Francis Health Zone. I always enjoyed our visits and the sessions we attended together. My sympathy to his sons also, though I haven't met them. May God bless and comfort each of you. In Christ's love, Louanne
Louanne Smith
Other
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results