William DunnWilliam McKinleyDunn, Jr.August 10, 1943 –December 10, 2021William "Bill" McKinley Dunn, Jr. passed away December 10, 2021 at the age of 78. Bill was born on August 10, 1943 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Bill was the owner of Manhattan Furniture.Bill is survived by his loving wife, Janice; sons, William M. Dunn III and John M. Dunn; daughter-in-law, Cecilia; grandchildren, Michael, Renee and Andre; sister, Mary Dupre; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.Bill was preceded in death by his father, William M. Dunn; his mother, Carolyn "Carrie" Denton Dunn; and his sister, Emma Lee Gaddis.Services will be held at All Souls Unitarian Church at 2952 S. Peoria at 4:00 pm, Sunday, December 19, 2021. Attendees may register at