Buffington, William E., 90, steel building contractor, died Saturday, Nov. 14. Viewing 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Services pending. Moore's Rosewood.
Published by Tulsa World on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Viewing
Moore Funeral Home - Rosewood Chapel
2570 S. Harvard Ave., Tulsa, OK 74114
Nov
18
Viewing
Moore Funeral Home - Rosewood Chapel
2570 S. Harvard Ave., Tulsa, OK 74114
GUEST BOOK
Our friendship was rooted in music. Bill was always the first to buy a table for one of my shows. But he was also a friend I could call in a pinch. Kind and thoughtful and generous with his time. I miss him already. God bless his family.
Janet Rutland Eicher
November 17, 2020
Bill was a great competitor in the Building Business ! Always helpful if you had a problem with a construction or subcontractor . What he said was what he would DO !. Hard to find nowadays! Good by Bill, Burt.
Burt Looney
November 16, 2020
So many wonderful, funny, and inspiring memories. There isn't enough room. Bill was one of the smartest, nicest, funniest Gentlemen I have every known! He was so loved and will be unbelievably missed by so so many!