William Jennings



43, passed away September 28, 2020. Worked in quality control at Ardaugh Group. Preceded in death by his grandparents; father, Gary Jennings. Survived by his mother, Lois Jennings; brother, Steve Jennings; daughter, Lauren Jennings and son, Brian Jennings. Memorial to be held 2 pm, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at LaFortune Community Center, 5202 S. Hudson Ave., Tulsa, OK.



Published by Tulsa World on Oct. 7, 2020.