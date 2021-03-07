William Samuel Keiser



William Samuel Keiser was born in Fukuoka-Ken, Japan, to William Lee and Eunice Joan Keiser on October 8, 1953 and passed away February 16, 2021 in Tulsa. During his early years, the family moved with Dad to various Air Force bases including Salina, Topeka, Savannah, and Norman.



Sam graduated from Norman High School in 1972 where he played football for the Norman Tigers much to the amusement of his many OU friends.



He graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1977. He loved playing Rugby and working at the Coachman during college. He was a faithful Cowboy fan.



Sam worked inside sales at Kilsby Roberts, Marmon Keystone and Metals for Industry. He was a partner at Oklahoma Pipe Bending and owner of Keiser Steel, Inc. He served on the Board of the Petroleum Club.



Sam spent over 40 years in all facets of the mechanical steel tubing industry including marketing and sales, metallurgy, practical applications and manufacturing methods. Development of the roll and weld method utilized by Keiser Steel filled a niche market previously not served competitively.



Wild Man Sam was a gifted salesman and developed lifelong relationships with both vendors and customers. He considered both to be friends and treated them with respect. Customers knew that if Sam Keiser told you it would be there Tuesday – It would.



Slamming Sammy loved playing golf - local competitions with his buddies and traveling to golf courses in Santa Fe, Florida, Texas, Missouri and Mexico. It was always a good day on the golf course.



He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Eric.



He is survived by wife, Barbara; children, William and Kristin; stepchildren, Julie, Melissa, John and Elisabeth; grandchildren, Samantha, Avery Jo, Wolfgang, Alexis and Theodore; god daughter, Katy; sisters, Karla , Paula, Barbara; and brother, Pete; and many nieces and nephews.



The family requests donations to The Sam Keiser Memorial Fund which will support various local golf projects. Information is available at Arvest Bank and the Pro Shops of BA Golf and Southlakes.



Celebration of Life will be held at Tulsa Country Club on March 21, 2021 at 2 pm.



Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 7, 2021.