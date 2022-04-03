William E. LewisWilliam E. Lewis of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, loving husband, Dad, brother, and Grandpa passed away on March 29th, 2022 at 83 years old. Bill was born in Anderson, Indiana on October13th, 1938 to Chester and June Lewis. He was the oldest of 8 children. He graduated from Anderson High School in 1956 and from Purdue University in 1961. He graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering and was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity.Bill worked for Ingersoll Rand, the Corp of Engineers, Hudgins, Thompson & Ball, Poe & Assoc., and finally his own, Lewis Engineering, for over 40 years. In 1969, Bill was selected as the Young Engineer of the Year by the Oklahoma Society of Professional Engineers, where he eventually served as president. Bill also served as president at the Oil Capital Rod & Gun Club.While traveling between LA and NY for a job, Bill met Joyce. They were married on April 4th, 1964 at TU's Sharp Chapel.Golfing, fishing, hunting, gardening, cooking, tinkering, being at Grand lake, and playing cards at Cedar Ridge were some of Bill's greatest enjoyments. However, it was surpassed only by spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.Bill lived life to the fullest, quick with his wit and life sayings ("Billisms"). He never met a stranger and when asked how he was doing his response was always, "any better, couldn't stand it."Bill is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and his son, Bobby Decatur. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joyce, three children: Sherril McNett, Patty Phillips, and Buddy Lewis, 5 siblings, 12 grandchildren, and 3.5 great grandchildren. The viewing will be on April 5th from 4-6 p.m. and the service will be on April 6th at 3 p.m., both will be held at Floral Haven. Donations can be made in honor of Bill to the South Grand Lake Christian Church.